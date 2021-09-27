Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 9,615 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $58.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

