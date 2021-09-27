Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $12.31 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $875.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $901.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $856.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.