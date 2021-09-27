Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 104,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.15 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

