Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9.65 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.30 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

