Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report sales of $8.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $8.90 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provident Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

