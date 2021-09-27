Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,997 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.