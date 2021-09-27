Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.
Shares of PEG opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.69.
In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
