Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.69.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

