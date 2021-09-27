Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $125,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

