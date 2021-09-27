PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 770,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,182. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $162,638,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $83,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,275,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,545,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.