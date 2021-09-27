Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $351.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $208.72 and a 12 month high of $352.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

