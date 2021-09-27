Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Raised by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 171.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vroom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

