Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BlackBerry Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of BB opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

