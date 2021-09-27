QASH (QASH) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and $329,320.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00122934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043505 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

