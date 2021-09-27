Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Qtum has a market cap of $931.09 million and $227.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $9.43 or 0.00021973 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,766,549 coins and its circulating supply is 98,732,746 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

