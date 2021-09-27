QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.20. The company had a trading volume of 104,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,768. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

