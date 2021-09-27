Qualys’ (QLYS) Hold Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

QLYS opened at $119.23 on Monday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,049 shares of company stock worth $46,754,752. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

