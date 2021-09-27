Quant (QNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87.85 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $87.85 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $318.89 or 0.00731975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.01104399 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

