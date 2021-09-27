Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to post $86.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.67 million. Quantum posted sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $391.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quantum.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 336,587 shares of company stock worth $2,053,609 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 26.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Quantum by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Quantum stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.47.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

