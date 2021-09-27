Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 4,327 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 33,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $104.88 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

