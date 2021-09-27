Quilter Plc Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

