Quilter Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBAR shares. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

