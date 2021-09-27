Quilter Plc Has $198,000 Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

