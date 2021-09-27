Quilter Plc Invests $149,000 in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.