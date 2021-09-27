QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $153.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.85 million and the lowest is $152.76 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $139.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $639.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,485 shares of company stock worth $1,048,081. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QuinStreet by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in QuinStreet by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.15. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $982.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

