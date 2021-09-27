Radix Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $93.92 million and $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00122855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043327 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

