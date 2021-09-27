Rally Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.29 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Rally has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $161.25 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00142485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,811.41 or 0.99750535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.82 or 0.06975602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.08 or 0.00748109 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,737,380 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.