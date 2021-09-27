Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report $102.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.43 million to $119.30 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $96.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $407.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.90 million to $440.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $430.31 million, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $462.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.85 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.