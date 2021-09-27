Raymond James Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) a $60.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.27.

WPM stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

