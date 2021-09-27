Raymond James Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $98.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.70.

Welltower stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 381.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

