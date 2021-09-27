Raymond James Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.20.

TSE:WCP opened at C$6.44 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,488,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,791,589.04. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450 in the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

