Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

RYN traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.39. 2,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.