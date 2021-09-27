Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals also posted sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.55 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $71.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $96,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.64. 4,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

