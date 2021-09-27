Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP):

9/24/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/17/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

8/9/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

8/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

