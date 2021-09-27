Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.6082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.18%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.