Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $302.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.49. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.70 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

