Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,945,000 after acquiring an additional 252,205 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

