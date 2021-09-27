Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 160.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 20.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 37.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in Dollar General by 62.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $217.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

