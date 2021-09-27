Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $351.00 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.99 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

