Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 98 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after purchasing an additional 483,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,123,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,599,000 after acquiring an additional 326,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

NYSE:ABC opened at $122.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

