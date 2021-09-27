Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after acquiring an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.