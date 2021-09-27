Relative Value Partners Group LLC Lowers Stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.32% of The European Equity Fund worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEA opened at $11.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

