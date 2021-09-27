Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $152.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Reliance Steel for the third quarter have been going up over the past month. It should benefit from higher prices, broad and diversified product base and wide geographic footprint. The company’s core business strategy is to enhance operating results by strategic acquisitions. Reliance Steel is also seeing a strong rebound in non-residential construction, its largest market. Reliance Steel’s investments in new processing capabilities will also improve the service offerings to its customers. The company also remains committed to offer incremental returns to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. However, Reliance Steel is witnessing weakness across automotive and commercial aerospace markets. Supply chain disruptions are also impacting its shipments. High debt level is another concern.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.63.

NYSE RS opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $100.46 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

