Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $686.19 million, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

