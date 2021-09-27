Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.66

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

