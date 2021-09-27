Reviewing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 0.67% 0.15% 0.06% Highlands REIT -118.10% -12.68% -9.47%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Net Lease and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 29.10%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 10.85, suggesting that its share price is 985% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $330.10 million 4.93 $10.78 million $1.79 9.06 Highlands REIT $28.94 million 4.52 -$33.59 million N/A N/A

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

