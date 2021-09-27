Reviewing Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Polar Power alerts:

11.3% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Polar Power and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -84.52% -62.79% -46.43% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Polar Power and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00

FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.70%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Polar Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 7.99 -$10.87 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.22

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Risk and Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Polar Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.