Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 26,747 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inseego were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inseego by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inseego by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 112,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $7.07 on Monday. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $729.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

