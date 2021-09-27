Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 95,152 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 3.89. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. Research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.