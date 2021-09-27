Rhumbline Advisers Has $952,000 Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vaxart were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vaxart by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vaxart by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. Analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.