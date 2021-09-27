Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Green Brick Partners worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $10,221,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $10,035,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 317,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

